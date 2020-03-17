Visalia Unified to offer learning activities, grab-n-go meals during school closure

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Unified School District is providing 15 days of resources and activities to support at-home learning since schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The information provided to students will be material from before the school closure and can be accessed through the district’s website at www.vusd.org.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Printed materials will be available for those without technology. Distribution of printed materials will take place during the meal distribution (at identified sites or bus delivery).

Visalia Unified will be offering a grab-n-go meal service at more than two dozen locations across the city including selected elementary and middle school sites, as well as selected VUSD school bus stops.

This service will begin Wednesday and will run through April 3.

For a complete list of times and locations, click here.

Free lunch and breakfast will be available to all children ages 1 to 18 years old through a drive-thru or pick-up system.

Lunch for the same day and breakfast for the next day will be available for pick up at the same time, in order to prevent the need for families to return to the pickup location twice.

Children and teens can pick up meals with or without a parent; however, parents cannot pick up meals without their children present.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.