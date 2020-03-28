Visalia Unified extends temporary school closure

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Unified School District will extend their temporary school closure through May 1. This comes after the Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Friday.

The district says as a result of the approved extension, VUSD schools will be closed through May 1 or until it is appropriate to return to school sites.

Meal service will continue and instructional lessons will be available online and a paper version.

The district will continue to serve the needs of the students, school officials said.

The districts says they will post videos at www.vusd.org, as new information becomes available.

