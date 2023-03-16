VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Visalia is sounding the alarm bell after declaring a state of emergency Monday in response to previous storms that have brought waterways in the city and nearby Lake Kaweah to capacity.

With more wet weather on the way, the city is doing all it can to prepare and spread the word about possible flooding. The Saint John’s River was near capacity Thursday.

Mikayla Dominguez is worried about her home which is just yards away from the river.

“I’m always checking out the windows making sure it’s not coming over the bank and flooding into our house because it is super loud and it’s never this loud, and this is the highest I’ve ever seen it,” said Dominguez.

Her home is just one of many throughout the city that are being threatened.

“I told my daughter we’re going to have to stay upstairs if the water starts coming in our house or we’re gonna have to go somewhere else,” Dominguez continued.

Water levels in creeks and rivers throughout the city of Visalia were already high from recent rains. But the new releases of Terminus Dam at Lake Kaweah are making a bad situation even more dangerous

“They had already alerted us that sometime in the middle of the night the dam would reach capacity and at approximately 5:30 this morning it did reach capacity and when it did reach capacity they would have to do a spill,” said Steve Nelson Councilmember of the city of Visalia.

A spill is a controlled release of water by the dam to make room for continuing snow melt.

“Some creeks may be able to handle the flow some may not so there may be some spillage into the city limits,” Nelson continued.

But the city says “Be assured were ready we can’t tell you where it is gonna be impacted but we know there may be some areas,”

The city is offering free sandbags and you can sign up for alerts by text or you can follow the city’s social media pages.