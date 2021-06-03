Visalia Rawhide to give out game tickets for getting COVID-10 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Visalia Rawhide is teaming up with Adventist Health to give free COVID-19 shots.

You can get the shot starting today until June 22. If you get the shot you can also get two free tickets to the June 22 Visalia Rawhide game against the Fresno Grizzlies.

You can get the shot at several participating medical offices in the Central Valley. More details on how to get the voucher here. Ticket vouchers will be available at participating medical offices,
beginning June 3.

Officials say people can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Adventist Health Mobile
Care Unit, parked at the Valley Strong Ballpark between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 22– the day of the game. Anyone who receives the vaccine inside the mobile unit will get two free ticket vouchers
to enter the ballpark on game day.


