Visalia Rawhide owners donate $30,000 for community relief

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Owners of Visalia Rawhide donates $30,000 to local charities to support community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been touched by our staff’s deep concern for our neighbors and our community’s willingness to chip in wherever they can.” said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, LLC, owners of the Visalia Rawhide. “We are grateful to these non-profit organizations for the vital work they are doing on the frontlines today and for their continued leadership in ensuring a strong and healthy tomorrow.”



Organizations receiving grants include:

Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response Fund

Central Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist Health

Family Health Care Network

Food Link of Tulare County

Kaweah Delta Hospital

Kings Community Action Organization

Neighborhood Industries Take Care Fund

Sierra View Hospital

Tulare Hospital

Valley Children’s Hospital

Visalia Emergency Aid Council

Visalia Rescue Mission



The Rawhide says they have also partnered with Neighborhood Industries’ Take Care Grocery Relief Program volunteering to distribute Neighborhood Industries’ grocery boxes throughout Tulare County.

If you or someone you know is in need of an emergency grocery box, please visit

https://bitwiseindustries.com/takecare-request/.

