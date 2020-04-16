Visalia Rawhide owners donate $30,000 for community relief

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Owners of Visalia Rawhide donates $30,000 to local charities to support community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been touched by our staff’s deep concern for our neighbors and our community’s willingness to chip in wherever they can.” said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, LLC, owners of the Visalia Rawhide. “We are grateful to these non-profit organizations for the vital work they are doing on the frontlines today and for their continued leadership in ensuring a strong and healthy tomorrow.”
Organizations receiving grants include:
- Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response Fund
- Central Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist Health
- Family Health Care Network
- Food Link of Tulare County
- Kaweah Delta Hospital
- Kings Community Action Organization
- Neighborhood Industries Take Care Fund
- Sierra View Hospital
- Tulare Hospital
- Valley Children’s Hospital
- Visalia Emergency Aid Council
- Visalia Rescue Mission
The Rawhide says they have also partnered with Neighborhood Industries’ Take Care Grocery Relief Program volunteering to distribute Neighborhood Industries’ grocery boxes throughout Tulare County.
If you or someone you know is in need of an emergency grocery box, please visit
https://bitwiseindustries.com/takecare-request/.
