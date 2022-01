Tipper T. Bull of the Visalia Rawhide. Photo provided by the Visalia Rawhide.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ever wanted to be a mascot? Now could be your chance.

The Visalia Rawhide is looking for someone to be the next ‘Tipper T. Bull’ for their games.

The Rawhide says candidates should understand Tipper is the heart of the baseball team and will require someone who is passionate about the community and loves being in front of the crowd.

Auditions will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark.