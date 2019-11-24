Visalia Police searching for suspects after man attempts to kidnap 15-year-old girl

Breaking News
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl who was walking outside.

Police say the girl was walking near Pershing Avenue and West Street Friday just before 8 p.m. when a red truck pulled in front of her and blocked her path. They say a bald Hispanic man reached out and grabbed the girl by her wrist and told her to get in.

Police say she was able to pull away and run home. She told Police there was a black man in the passenger seat of the truck when this happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia PD Violent Crimes Unit at 559-713-4234.

