Visalia Police searching for suspect after shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting sends one to the hospital on Friday.



At around 7:10 p.m. Visalia Police responded to a call on the 800 block of Murray Avenue.



When police arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.



The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.



Officials say the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. The Visalia Police Department is searching the area for the suspect.

