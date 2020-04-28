Visalia Police search for suspect after church break-in

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Visalia church.

Officers responded to an alarm at 12:30 am at the First Assembly of God church at 3737 S. Akers Street.

Police say someone smashed a window to get inside the church and steal an undetermined amount of property. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.

