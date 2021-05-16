Visalia Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The death of a man whose body was found Sunday inside a residence in Visalia is being investigated as a ‘suspicious circumstance’, according to the Visalia Police Department.

At 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of N.E. 4th Avenue between Grape and Houston regarding a suspicious circumstance.

Officers arrived and located a deceased male in a residence. Detectives responded and conducted a death investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559)734-8116 or Detective Leon at (559)713-4722. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call (559) 713-4738.