Visalia Police investigate early morning drive-by shooting

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call around 1:45 a.m. of shots fired into an unoccupied car and a house near Park Street and Elowin Avenue in Visalia.

No injuries were reported, anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.

