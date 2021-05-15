Visalia Police Department is asking for public’s help in locating missing 76-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old missing man.

Manuel Millan Villarreal was last seen Friday afternoon wearing a light-colored polo shirt and tan pants, as seen in the picture.



He is 5’ 5”, 145 lbs., with gray hair, and brown eyes.



Manuel was driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier pick-up. The last three digits of the license plate are 4G2.



If you have seen Manuel or have information related to his whereabouts please contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or Det. Meier at 713-4211.