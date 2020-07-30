Visalia nursing facility being sued for wrongful death after resident dies from COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — In Visalia, a nursing facility is being sued for wrongful death after a resident died from COVID-19.

The Redwood Springs facility had 124 residents test positive for COVID-19, 34 died, including 87-year-old Santiago Gonzalez.

His family is now suing the nursing home.

It’s been more than three months since Gonzalez died. Central Valley Attorney Warren Paboojian who is representing Gonzalez’s family says that Gonzalez had lived at the Redwood Springs facility for two years before his death.

“He needed assisted living and they were providing that and he was doing well, he was being visited by family and then this virus came along and took him away,” he said.

But how Gonzalez contracted the virus has been called into question.

Redwood Springs was hit hard by the pandemic, not only did residents test positive for COVID-19 but 71 employees tested positive for the virus as well.

Gonzalez’s children now filing a lawsuit for wrongful death, willful misconduct, and elder abuse.

“We filed a lawsuit because we don’t believe that the nursing home facility followed the proper state and federal guidelines in protecting Santiago, we believe that the infection rate ran rampant at this facility and they did not have the proper protection and proper training to deal with this virus,” Paboojian said.

The complaint filed states that Gonzalez tested positive on April 3 and during the next seven days, the complaint states, the family called to check-in and was told he was “fine,” including the day he died on April 10.

The complaint states Gonzalez’s death came as a shock.”One minute he was doing good and the next he died and we understand that the virus is like that but there was a total lack of communication with the family as to what was going on with him and why they were not able to protect him from the virus and from dying,” Paboojian said.

But the lawsuit comes as a surprise to Redwood Springs.

The Administrator Anita Hubbard sent us a statement that reads:

As of this morning, Redwood Springs Healthcare has not yet been served with the lawsuit in question. We remain vigilant against this cunning and deadly virus, as we have for more than four months. Like before, we continue to adhere to the practices and protocols that have been directed by the Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, state, and county guidance to protect the frail and vulnerable residents entrusted to our care. The additional protocols and practices include, but are not limited to: Including strict visitor restrictions.

Screening of staff and medically essential visitors.

Curtailing communal activities.

Monitoring more frequently patient conditions.

Establishing best infection control practices across the facility.

Increasing disinfection procedures.

Building up Personal Protection Equipment inventory.

Preparing isolation areas. Our dedicated team of healthcare practitioners understands and follows those directives. We do so not only as trained professionals but also as ones with families of our own. We continue to do whatever is necessary to make every resident’s well-being at Redwood Springs Healthcare Center our top priority. We’re grateful for our team’s continued service and sacrifice.

