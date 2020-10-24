Visalia mother shares ‘heartbreaking’ video after police K-9 bit her schizophrenic son

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) — A Visalia mother is speaking out and sharing what she calls a ‘heartbreaking’ arrest video.

Yajaida Keys says her son has schizophrenia and was having an episode and needed police assistance to get medical help, but he was instead bit in the face by police K-9.

Keys says her son has had episodes before and she’s called the police, but this time she says they handled things all wrong.

This all started around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say they got a call for service from Keys saying her son, 21-year-old Jordan Gutierrez was being violent.

One officer initially responded and was eventually joined by three other officers, one of those with a K-9 partner.

Police say Gutierrez would not cooperate, threw trash cans at a patrol car, and kicked at one of them.

Keys says her son had his hands up, spoke very little, and was scared.

As the three officers are trying to restrain Gutierrez, police confirm the dog bit him on the hip and then the face.

Keys can be heard repeatedly yelling her son was schizophrenic.

“They need training in mental health. They do not know how to hand a person who has mental health issues and that bothers me because this could have happened to anybody. It could have happened to somebody else’s kid,” Keys said.

Gutierrez was arrested for resisting arrest. This whole incident is now under review.

The department says it’s an internal process and not releasing information on the officers, but say they are not on leave at this point.

