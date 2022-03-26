VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers from the Visalia Police Department were twice called out to the same address early Saturday morning for reports of a disturbance between roommates.

The first call was just before 7:00 a.m. at a home on Arcata Court in Visalia. The caller told officers two people inside were arguing. When officers arrived, they say they were able to speak to the roommates and left with them agreeing to go their separate ways for the day.

About an hour later, a second call from the same address was made to police, stating one roommate from the previous disturbance was now fighting and stabbing a different roommate. When they arrived, officers say the suspect, Ray Evans, 41, was barricading himself in the home with other housemates inside. Officers say were able to get him to step outside where he was detained.

Officers entered to check on the the 79-year-old man who was stabbed numerous times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers arrested Evans on suspicion of homicide, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are waiting to identify the victim until his family members are notified.