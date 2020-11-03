Visalia In-Home Support Services office closed due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency announced Tuesday an employee at the In-Home Support Services tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tulare County Health said the employee at the Visalia office, located at 4025 W. Noble Ave. in Visalia tested positive.

According to Tulare Couty, they instructed all employees during this time that they should not come to work if they show any symptoms of illness.

The Agency has closed the location for cleaning and is notifying all members of its workforce with whom the infected employee may have had potential contact.

The county said if you need assistance you can call the helpdesk at 1-866-376-7066. IHSS service recipients with urgent needs can call the IHSS Information Assistance at 1-800-321-2462.

