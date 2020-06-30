Visalia District removing Black Lives Matter signs at El Diamante High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Unified School District has decided to remove all Black Lives Matter signs along the fence at El Diamante High School, following confrontations.

“What started as student-initiated and student-led expression has now led to multiple disruptive incidents causing concern regarding student safety and potential damage to the district’s property,” said Visalia Unified Superindentent Tamara Ravalin in a statement.

Dozens gathered over the weekend to replace the signs that were torn down earlier in the week by a group of women– including a Tulare County Office of Education part-time employee.

All signs from the fence located on the corner of Akers and Wagner streets will be removed on July 3.

The district says that they have removed signs that displayed obscenities, profanity, threats, or vulgarity.

No new signs, posters, or personal messages will be allowed on any district or school buildings, fences, or any other district property accessible to the public without authorized approval from the district, school officials say.

The district has organized a student forum that will take place Tuesday, June 30 to provide a space where student input and opinions related to racism and social injustice can be shared, and recommendations can be created.

