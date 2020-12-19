Virtual surprise for Fresno teacher

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Sixth graders at Fresno’s Manchester Gate Elementary took it upon themselves to be thankful for the school semester and surprise their teacher — virtually — letting her know as best they can and how much they appreciate the work she’s putting in to make a not-so-normal school year as great and as fun as possible.

“Of course COVID has had a big effect on our school and kids. We miss them so much, but that being said, I’ve never seen these teachers work harder and the kids work as hard, as well,” said Janet Gengozian, the Principal at Manchester Gate Elementary.

The pandemic forced schools to hold classroom sessions online. It’s been a struggle, but sixth graders at Manchester Gate wanted to let their teacher know how much she’s appreciated.

“Well virtual has been harder, but it’s easier when you have a good teacher,” said Alexa Shafer, a sixth grader at Manchester Gate Elementary.

Alexa Shafer and classmate Jonah Schwandt are the sixth graders who spearheaded bringing the class together to surprise their teacher, Miss Anita Ullner.

“We all know that it’s been hard for her in quarantine for her to be teaching,” said Shafer.

“I think it would be good to express our gratitude to her for making our online learning experience so good, like, it could be worse, it could be so much worse,” said Jonah Schwandt, a sixth-grader at Manchester Gate Elementary.

At the end of today’s class session, students politely interrupted Miss Ullner to sing her a song and read off notes of thank you’s.

Miss Ullner has been teaching for 24 years and she’s very proud of her class of 31 students.

“The most important thing of being a teacher is bringing some sort of a community. Virtually has been a challenge so the fact that they all came together as a little community to do that–that was a big surprise and it was so–it was very heart-filling,” said Anita Ullner, a sixth-grade teacher at Manchester Gate Elementary.