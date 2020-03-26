Virtual music lessons are becoming the ‘new norm’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Some music lessons may not be taking place in a traditional classroom setting, but in an online virtual setting instead.

The United Conservatory of Music in Fresno is doing an improvisation that will continue teaching music, through the computer screen using Zoom. It’s a popular video conferencing system, that connects the instructor and student virtually from anywhere.

“So that students are still able to have a continuous education,” said Christopher Scherer, Director of United Conservatory. “So their life doesn’t just suddenly stop because of this situation.”

Whether you want to pick up a new hobby at home while you’re practicing social distancing or you’re wanting to perfect your musical craft, the United Conservatory of Music has 35 instructors who are just waiting for you to turn up the volume.

“There’s nothing better than music to calm you, to be able to express yourself and to learn,” Scherer said.

If you’re interested, please visit: https://unitedconservatory.org/.

