Viral video ramp agents ‘disregarded company policy,’ says airport in new statement

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The four Fresno airport ramp agents fired following the viral success of a TikTok video online “disregarded company policy,” according to a new statement issued by Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The statement, which was posted on Twitter Monday, makes reference to the feedback received by the airport over the past few days about the videos filmed by the group both inside and outside the airport.

The airport says the participants, who were employees of Flight Services & Systems (FS&S), were determined by that company to have breached policy and not followed company guidelines.

“While some of the videos appear to be lighthearted in nature, others include the unsafe operation of equipment while in motion and simulated violence inside an aircraft. These activities filmed on the aircraft and equipment are located in high security areas at the airport. Companies contracted by the airlines operating at the Airport, including FS&S, place the highest priority on passenger safety, the security of the Airport, and require their employees to uphold the strict guidelines required to operate in an airport environment.” Fresno Yosemite International Airport

The statement goes on to say further inquiries should be directed to Flight Services & Systems.

MEDIA ADVISORY | February 10, 2020⁣⁣

⁣

Update on Series of Videos Filmed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport⁣ pic.twitter.com/gSsn4Uz02Q — Fresno Yosemite International Airport (@FresnoAirport) February 11, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.