Violent weekend in Fresno pushes this year’s shooting count to 564

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Since Friday, there were five murders in Fresno. Police say September and October have by far been the busiest months for shootings and murders.

So far this year, police figures show 50 murders, several of which happened this past weekend.

“This weekend was a particularly busy weekend with murders. Year to date, however, we’ve had 564 shootings. Last year we were at 275 at this time,” said Capt. Mindy Casto.

On Saturday, police say 22-year-old Miguel Carranza confessed to stabbing his mother to death. When officers arrived, they say he was armed with a knife.

Police shared a photo from the perspective of one of their officers. In the photo, it shows the officer aiming a gun at the suspect. Police say Carranza ran toward officers and that is when they shot him. Carranza was transferred to the hospital, he is in a stable condition and will be booked into jail when he is released.

Another shooting happened near Fashion Fair Mall, near Fresno and Shaw. Police say a 15-year-old shot a customer and store clerk. The customer died at the hospital, making it the 50th murder in Fresno.

On Sunday, Police say a street vendor was shot in the thigh in Downtown Fresno, near Mariposa and Madison. Police say 20-year-old Anthony Sandoval allegedly shot the vendor with a semi-automatic firearm after he and a teenager tried to rob him.

“That individual was not in the wrong place at the wrong time, he was targeted, he was shot, thankfully not fatally,” Casto said.

Police say they took off in a car, the driver was identified as 21-year-old Diana Pineda-Garica.

CHP officers later pulled them over and report that a firearm was recovered. Police say Pineda-Garcia admitted to the robbery. Officers say Sandoval denied this but admitted to being a drop-out from the “Norteno” criminal street gang.

Nearby neighbors are frustrated with the crime in their area and want change.

“They might take them in but two months later they’re out because of the pandemic, it is kind of frustrating trying to fight the crime and then really not punishing people for it,” said Fresno resident Rolando Ayala.

Hours after this shooting, police say 32-year-old Gregory Putnik attempted to carjack someone on the 1300 block of Esther in central Fresno. Police say the suspect was handling a rifle and they were forced to shoot. Putnik died from his injuries.

Police say they are working to curb the violence but need people who have information to come forward.

