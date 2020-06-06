Vigils in Kingsburg and Fresno highlight the importance of speaking out

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A mix of emotions at a pair of Central Valley vigils Friday, designed to highlight the importance of taking action against injustice following the death of George Floyd.

Outside the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, community members came out to grieve with each other while also voicing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants say, as painful as it was to watch the video showing of George Floyd’s final moments, it sparked something deep within people to stand up.

“This desire to perhaps have stepped in and I think now we all see we have an opportunity to step in, and so we are stepping in by stepping out, by speaking up and by taking action,” said Karen Polnitz.

Polnitz says she came out because she wants to make the world a safer place for all people.

At another Friday vigil, this one in Kingsburg, a local business owner told the crowd there that finding a solution is everyone’s responsibility – regardless of their background.

“Our allies that are not black, man, it’s important that they use their voice to amplify us,” said Brazz of Brazzell Business. “Because, again, being black my whole life, I can only say so much and bring you in so much. It’s up to the allies to show what’s happening, to show the injustices happening, to show the history. Because again, it’s those voices that are going to change America.”

Members of the Kingsburg Police Department were present at the event to ensure it remained peaceful.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.