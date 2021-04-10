Vigil honors 18-year-old killed in shooting on Easter

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Family and friends gathered to honor the teenager who was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Easter.

Police say Kelvonh Williams, 18, was in his car stopped at a stop sign near Pottle Street and Merced Avenue when another car pulled up next to him and opened fire.

Police believe there may have been two shooters involved in the murder and continue to search for the suspects.

