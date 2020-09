Viernes 18 se septiembre, cerrando la semana con lo último que sucede en el Valle Central y mundialmente

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) -- Tragedy struck in Tulare County after a 4-year-old boy died in a house fire. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the boy's mother was helping fight the SQF Complex Fire when it happened.

The Tulare County Fire Department said the fire happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Road 164 and Avenue 320, southeast of Ivanhoe.