VIDEO: Visalia officer struck on Highway 198 by inattentive driver, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A Visalia officer was stuck on Highway 198 on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer on the highway at the Ben Maddox off-ramp for an investigation.

That’s when an inattentive driver traveling westbound was unable to stop for slow-moving traffic and lost control of his vehicle, police say.

His car hit the guard rail and careened back across both westbound lanes. The front of the vehicle collided with the trailer and the trailer struck officer Dale Rush.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Rush has 19 years of service and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

