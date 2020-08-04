VIDEO: Visalia officer struck on Highway 198 by inattentive driver, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A Visalia officer was stuck on Highway 198 on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer on the highway at the Ben Maddox off-ramp for an investigation.

That’s when an inattentive driver traveling westbound was unable to stop for slow-moving traffic and lost control of his vehicle, police say.

His car hit the guard rail and careened back across both westbound lanes. The front of the vehicle collided with the trailer and the trailer struck officer Dale Rush.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Rush has 19 years of service and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know