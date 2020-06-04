Video shows Chicago police officer placing knee on woman’s neck in mall parking lot

by: Patrick Elwood (WGN) and Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO (WGN) — Video has surfaced showing a Chicago police officer placing his knee on a woman’s neck after people were pulled out of a vehicle in a mall parking lot.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., police surrounded a vehicle in the parking lot and the car’s windows were smashed with some of the occupants pulled out.

The incident was captured on video by several people at the mall, including James D. Smith, who is related to the people in the car.

One of the officers was seen putting his knee on a women’s neck while she was on the ground.

Smith said the scene was reminiscent of what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“At times, it feels like we are not given a chance at this point,” Smith said. “No one needs to be treated wrongly at all.”

Chicago police said they were at the mall because some stores were looted before the video.

Police said Mia Wright was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct after she was allegedly observed assembling with three or more persons for the purpose of using force or violence to disturb the peace.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has reached out to some of the people who recorded the incident.

The Chicago police said in a statement: “The Chicago Police Department strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by a CPD officer is encouraged to call 311 and file a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.”

Mayor Lighfoot tweeted about the incident, saying “CPD does not tolerate misconduct of any kind.”

