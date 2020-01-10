Video reportedly shows missile hit object in Iranian sky

New video may show the moment a missile hit the Ukrainian Airlines plane that crashed in Iran Wednesday.

CNN Newsource- A new video may show the moment a Ukrainian airline plane was struck down after taking off in Iran.

While CNN hasn’t been able to verify the authenticity of the video — the background does appear to be similar to a Tehran suburb close to where the plane crashed.

CNN’s Jake Tapper has more on the latest developments on what happened Wednesday morning.

“Multiple us officials and the prime ministers of Canada and the UK, are all now saying intelligence shows the passenger plane that crashed in Iran Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board, was shot down by Iran… Possibly accidentally. The British prime minister says there is a quote “Body of information” showing an Iranian surface to air missile brought down the plane. Brand new video sent to CNN purports to show a missile fired into the sky… And striking an object… Right around the time that Ukrainian airline flight crashed. Cnn cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. And another new video purports to show the fiery moment that Ukrainian airline flight hit the ground…Just minutes after taking off from the Tehran airport.”

According to a U.S. official — the plane was shot down by two Russian-made surfaces to air missiles.

American analysts saw Iranian radar signals lock on to the jetliner before the crash.

It took a day for that information to be verified.

