**Warning: Discretion is advised for the video of the shooting.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what happened when police in Farmington, New Mexico, showed up at the wrong home and killed the homeowner. The Farmington police chief is also speaking about the incident.

According to New Mexico State Police, Farmington Police Department responded to a domestic violence call around 11:30 p.m. on April 5. They were supposed to be responding to 5308 Valley View Avenue but instead, showed up at 5305 Valley View Avenue. That’s the location where the deadly incident unfolded.

Earlier in the week, authorities released the 911 calls tied to the shooting. Now, videos have been released.

The video showed about 40 seconds from the officers’ last announcement that they were police at the door to the homeowner, Robert Dotson, opening the screen door armed. It’s unclear if he understood police were at the door. A slowed-down version of the shooting sent by police showed Dotson pulling up a gun when officers immediately fired at him.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the incident hurts his heart and explained why officers didn’t announce they were police again after Dotson started to open the door.

“My guess is they’re so startled by how fast it occurs that they don’t say ‘Farmington Police,'” Hebbe said. “Again, that’s really, just speculation on our part.”

After the shooting, you can hear Dotson’s wife screaming and crying. Less than a minute after her husband was hit, investigators said she shot at officers, and they shot back.

Right now, the involved officers are on paid leave and not being named. State police are still investigating.