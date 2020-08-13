VIDEO: Lodi officer narrowly saves man in wheelchair stuck on train tracks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lodi police officer narrowly saved a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on a railroad track.

Officer Urrea says she noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down as the train started to approach the man in the wheelchair. She immediately got out of her patrol car and began running towards him.

The officer was able to pull the man out of the wheelchair just seconds before the train passed.

The man suffered a leg injury that was taken care of immediately by Officer Delgado who had arrived to assist, the police department says.

The 66-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy.

