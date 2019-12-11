VIDEO: Fresno Cricket store robbed at knifepoint, suspect locks employee in storage room

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The search continues for a man who held a Cricket Wireless store employee at knifepoint on Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., on Blackstone, near McKinley in Fresno.

We are also getting the first look at the exclusive video of the brazen armed robbery and unusual tactics the suspect used.

The video, clear as day, gives a good look at the suspect.

Thankfully the employee is OK, but police are asking if anyone recognizes the man, to give them a call.

At first glance, this video seems pretty normal.

It shows a white man, wearing a black Bandana and a camouflage pullover sweater, walking into Cricket Wireless, a cell phone store on Blackstone, near McKinley, and it appears he’s looking around.

The video shows it appears he gets help from a female employee.

“It was reported as looking around by the clerk and then left when he realized there were several people in the store, came back a short time later,” says Sgt. Brian Valles with the Fresno Police Department.

Video shows, this man even signs on the keypad and checks his cell phone as he’s waiting.

But take a look, things quickly change.

The man went from pretending to be a customer to pulling a knife out on the young employee and police say he demanded money.

You can see the employee complying with her hands up, pointing to the cash registers. She stands back, then sits down on the floor.

Police say the man took it one step further, putting the knife to the employee, taking her to the back storage room.

Video shows just that. Police say the man demanded that she fill a plastic bag or container full of phones.

Valles said then, “The suspect locked the clerk in the back storage room before he left.”

Police say there was a car waiting just down the way from the store and they are looking to see if the man went into that car.

But officers say the employee did everything right.

“The outcome could have been a lot worse, she did what the suspect asked her to do, this situation was good, she complied, gave the individual what he wanted and he left,” Valles explained.

Police are still figuring out exactly how much was stolen in cash and in cell phones.

Again, authorities are asking if anyone recognizes the man in the video to call the Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000 or CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

