VIDEO: Boaters capture video assisting crews rescue six rafters at Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Boaters John and Robb Gray captured video of crews rescuing six rafters from water at Kings River Thursday.

The video shows a helicopter attempting to help free the rafters that got stuck along a rapid river and brush on the bank the river near Lac Jac and Lincoln Avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

Personnel from Fresno County Fire, Reedley Fire, and Fresno Sheriffs worked together to rescue six victims from the water.

The victims told authorities they were floating down the river on rafts when some of them became separated and distressed in the fast-moving water.

Minor injuries were reported.

