Victim shot multiple times, expected to survive, police says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot multiple times in southeast Fresno on Saturday just after midnight.

Authorities say they reported to shots being fired at Einstein park near the baseball diamond.

Police say one out of the two victims had been shot multiple times and was immediately rushed for surgery to Community Reginal Medical Center.

The second victim was not injured.

Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, with the Fresno police department, says a dark-colored car drove by and began to shoot at them.

Police say the victim with multiple injuries is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Authorities are still investigating to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com