Victim shot multiple times, expected to survive, police says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot multiple times in southeast Fresno on Saturday just after midnight.

Authorities say they reported to shots being fired at Einstein park near the baseball diamond.

Police say one out of the two victims had been shot multiple times and was immediately rushed for surgery to Community Reginal Medical Center.

The second victim was not injured.

Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, with the Fresno police department, says a dark-colored car drove by and began to shoot at them.

Police say the victim with multiple injuries is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Authorities are still investigating to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

