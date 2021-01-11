Victim of hit-and-run on Highway 99 in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning has now been identified, according to California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian identified as Stephanie Clauson, 39 of Fresno, was walking near the Fresno Street off-ramp of northbound Highway 99 when an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver struck the pedestrian.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person lying on the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street.

Clauson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

CHP says the driver fled in the involved vehicle without providing aid and did not contact authorities.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are a factor on the part of either involved party.

The involved vehicle and driver have not been located by police.

The investigation is ongoing. If any member of the public has information regarding this collision or may have witnessed anything suspicious call the Fresno-area CHP at (559) 705-2200.