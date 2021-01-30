Victim killed after crash on Highway 99 identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victim that was killed during a crash on Highway 99 near Fresno Street Friday night was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

California Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided and a truck rolled over at least once.

Investigators say that the driver was ejected and died. The other two passengers and the people in the other car had minor injuries.

“This is absolutely tragic…We had two survivors that were seat belted. So this is an extra reminder that you and your passengers are always seat belted,” said CHP Spokesperson Mike Salas.

The victim in the truck was identified as 44-year-old Ralph Jasso of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.