FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victim has been identified after an RV fire on Thursday morning near Raisin City, according to Fresno County Sheriff.

The Fresno County Coroner’s office says the victim was identified as Rebecca Hinojosa, 59.

Calfire says they will continue to investigate the fire.

