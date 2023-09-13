FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Randy Dhindsa, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, says there’s no feeling like it.

“The hairs on the back of my neck stand up,” he said. “And it just restores my faith in our country. To see everybody come out. To cheer on the veterans”

Watching local veterans return from the most recent Central Valley Honor Flight.

“After all we live the way we live, and we enjoy the freedoms,” he said. “We enjoy it because of the sacrifices of the original Patriots, and every generation since.”

He was one of the hundreds waiting at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on the evening of Sept. 13.

“Today’s an exceptional day in that we got World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans,” said Al Perry, past chairman of the Honor Flight. “Some of them have never seen memorials built in their honor.”

For more information visit: cvhonorflight.org