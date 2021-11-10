Veterans Day 2021: Freebies for service members

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thursday, November 11 marks Veterans Day in the United States. Establishments across the country will be offering free meals for veterans and military members.

At Krispy Kreme, veterans can score a free doughnut and a small hot, iced, or brewed coffee.

At I-Hop, veterans can choose to order free red, white, and blue pancakes or a pancake combo.

Applebee’s will also be offering a free meal to veterans and active service members.

And at Starbucks, they can get a tall 12-ounce hot brewed coffee.

Don’t forget, proof of service may be required to get these discounts, and they are only offered at participating locations.