Vehicles impounded after Merced street racing enforcement

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Merced Police Department have reported the results in the city’s weekend street racing enforcement Tuesday.

Officers say they spotted two vehicles racing near 16th and H streets in Merced. Traffic stops were made on both vehicles. The drivers, Armandor Jr Quintor, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, were cited and the vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

Additionally, officers received a call about vehicles racing in the area of Arrow Wood Drive and M Street. Police say an orange Dodge Charger and a black Chevrolet Corvette were traveling approximately 50 to 60 miles per hour. When officers caught up to the vehicles the drivers, Eduardo Gonzalez, 22, and Javier Reyes, 19, were cited and both vehicles were also impounded for 30 days.

