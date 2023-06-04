CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car Saturday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say at about 10:20 p.m. they responded to Ashlan and Willow Avenues for a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle and immediately started rendering first aid.

EMS then transferred him to a local hospital to undergo urgent treatment, according to officials.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with authorities.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and Clovis Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 324-2800.