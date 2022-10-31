FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a building after colliding with another vehicle in southeast Fresno.

Officers say the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Kings Canyon Blvd. and Clovis Avenue.

Officers say one of the drivers ran a red light, causing the collision. According to police, one of the cars went through a building, and the other landed on its side.

At least three people went to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown, police say.