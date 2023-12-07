BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The start of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade was delayed Thursday after three paradegoers were struck and seriously injured by a driver along the parade route at 21st and H streets in downtown Bakersfield.

Police said alcohol was a factor with the driver in the crash that injured three people. The suspected driver was not identified by police but was described as a 72-year-old man. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 21st and H streets for a report of a collision and multiple people that were struck at around 5:30 p.m. The area was part of the parade route for the scheduled Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

In a release late Thursday, the Bakersfield Police Department said officers who were in the area for the parade heard the truck accelerating and saw that the vehicle struck three people. The victims were described by police as men — a 21-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 77-year-old.

The incident occurred outside Bakersfield Fire Department Station 1 and firefighters rendered aid to the victims, police said. The three victims were listed as stable.

Investigators said the driver’s truck was parked facing southbound in an alley west of H Street between 21st and 20th streets. The driver allegedly backed up northbound at a fast speed and struck the three paradegoers. The driver continued to back up across 21st Street coming to a stop near the fire station at 21st and H streets.

The start of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade was delayed by about 45 minutes. It was rerouted and the parade began just before 7 p.m.

The investigation was ongoing and police officials said they would release more information about the suspected driver “as the investigation allows.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.