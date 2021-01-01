Vegas NYE: Marc-André Fleury and Mark Stone wish a Happy New Year from the Golden Knights

VISALIA, California (KSEE) - This year, the 2021 Rose Parade is canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions - but that is not stopping organizations from creating a float to honor deceased donors from across the nation, including a 10-year old from the Central Valley.

Francine Salazar from Visalia was 10 years old when she became an organ donor. Her heart, pancreas, and both kidneys were donated after a tragic car accident took her life in 2019.