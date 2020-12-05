Van Berg Insurance can help navigate the complex world of Medicare insurance

As Open Enrollment comes to a close for Medicare, the senior health care plan experts at Van Berg Insurance can help those who qualify with all of their Medicare plan needs.
Diana Morales is health care plan specialist with Van Berg Insurance, she said navigating the world of Medicare can be overwhelming and confusing but she is here to help.
Van Berg Insurance is conveniently located at 770 E Shaw Ave STE 104, Fresno, CA 93710.
Due to the pandemic, they are able to work with clients over the phone. Diana Morales can be contacted directly at 559-721-2311.
Morales said these are some important dates and information to keep in mind:
- Initial Enrollment: Available to people turning 65, three months before and after the month of their birthday.
- Annual Enrollment: Oct 15th to Dec 7th – allows Medicare recipients to make changes to their plans.
- Open Enrollment: Jan 1 to March 31st – Allows Medicare recipients to change their Medicare Advantage plan to a different Medicare Advantage plan or back to original Medicare.
- Special Enrollment – For people who have lost their coverage during the year.