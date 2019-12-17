Valley woman delivers $10,000 worth of gift baskets to patients in NICU

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Valley woman wanted to help make the holidays a little brighter for new mothers with premature babies.

On Monday, she dropped off about 60 gift baskets to Community Regional Medical Center with items for the newborns and their parents, each worth about $200.

Mariah Zingarelli is a new mother herself. She says her daughter was born early but did not have to stay in the NICU.

During her stay at the hospital, she saw a need for those who stay longer and wanted to help.

Zingarelli took to her social media to bring a little joy to these new mothers this Christmas.

Basket after basket, each was filled to the brim with newborn items; diapers and bottles, for these sweet little miracles.

“Hi, I have this for you, congratulations,” Zingarelli said to a mother in the NICU.

Zingarelli says five months ago it could have been her daughter here in the NICU.

She started going into labor at 29 weeks but says baby Addison made it to 36 weeks.

“We stayed six days in the hospital just for a little bit longer monitoring, she lost a pound by the time that we left so it could have been a huge reality for us but we got lucky and most people aren’t,” she expressed.

And for those who aren’t, she wanted to use her platform to help.

The 25-year-old has a popular blog and more than 15,000 followers on Instagram.

At the end of October, she put the word out of what she wanted to do.

“People all over I had donating, I had companies donate, Dockatot, I had Little Luna company donate $1,500 worth of swaddles and gowns, I mean I wouldn’t have been able to do this without everyone’s donations,” Zingarelli explained.

CRMC calling the actions of Zingarelli, a blessing.

“Just wonderful, such a blessing to the parents who are here over the holidays and not having their babies at home,” says Donna Wyman, NICU manager for Community Regional Medical Center.

Zingarelli humbled and full of emotion as she met with the mothers of these precious bundles of joy.

“Hi, this is for you, congratulations,” she greeted another mother in the NICU.

The gifts not just for the littles, but for the parents too, with items from makeup to watches.

“There’s kind of some fun stuff for you,” she explained.

An overwhelming feeling for Jill Blanks whose son, Jensen, was not expected to survive.

She says he was born about two and half months early at just one pound but he’s now up to three.

“It means so much to have somebody to want to give back to people they don’t even know but they have that on their hearts and I feel like that’s God’s angels walking the earth,” Blanks expressed.

Zingarelli says she hopes to make this an annual event.

