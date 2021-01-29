VALLEY THUNDER: Training exercise bringing fighter jets to Fresno airspace

FRESNO. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — You may hear and see increased military aircraft activity near Fresno Yosemite International Airport starting Feb. 1.

Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing is hosting a training exercise called “Valley Thunder.”

“Valley Thunder” is a two-week military fighter jet training exercise being conducted in training airspaces in the region and is hosted by the 144th FW’s 194th Fighter Squadron.

The 144th Fighter Wing said aircraft from units in Arizona, Oregon, and California will be participating in this air combat training exercise. F-15s, F-16s, F-35s, F-22s, and T38s are just some of the airframes participating.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Hale, 194th FS pilot and “Valley Thunder” operations project officer, said, “The major difference in this exercise is that we are going to treat it as closely as we can to a real-world operation where there are daily consequences to your actions.”

The training exercise will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Feb. 1 through Feb. 12.