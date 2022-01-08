Valley team wins inaugural U.S. Army Central Valley All-Star football game

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There was some high school football Friday afternoon in Fresno.

In a new all-star game featuring senior players from the Central Valley taking on seniors from the Sacramento area, the Valley team beat the Sacramento team 26-20 in the inaugural U.S. Army Central Valley All-Star game Friday at Sunnyside High School’s football stadium.

“We put something together, we ended up getting some great sponsors behind us, we ended up getting the community behind us,” said C.J. Jones, the organizer of the All-Star game who is also a mentor and 7 on 7 coach for many Central Valley high school athletes. “We’re building relationships with not only these kids, but also with their parents, and everybody likes what’s going on, and I think in the next year or two years, we’ll be the biggest game in this whole Central Valley or state.”

Fresno High senior wide receiver Nahzae Cox was named the game’s Offensive MVP and Central High linebacker Jeremiah Shelton was named the game’s Defensive MVP.