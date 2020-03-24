Valley teachers are adjusting to an online curriculum

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Teachers across the Central Valley are being forced to teach online or by handing out homework handouts after in-person classes were canceled up and down the state.

Buchanan High School teacher Donna Lutjens says it has been an adjustment – but a lot of her curriculum was already online.

“We were pretty lucky in my class and a lot of my colleges’ classes,” said Lutjens. “A lot of our stuff was already on Google Classroom.”

Lutjens said she misses seeing her students in person and now spends her time lesson planning and ensuring her high schoolers are getting the same education virtually.

“What I am doing now is I am posting a week in advance,” said Lutjens. “I am posting, here’s all the stuff we are going to do this week and here is the lecture, and here is what I expect for you to understand and read.”

Fresno Unified teachers are doing the same thing. Sandra Toscano is the Assistant Superintendent of English Language Learners for Fresno Unified. She said a lot of their teachers are coming up with creative ways to stay on track and follow the lesson plans accordingly.

“Because they know exactly where their students left off so they have really differentiated actives for their students also we have seen a huge spread of facebook sharing of resources and links,” said Toscano.

Fresno Unified Superintend Bob Nelson does live videos of himself reading a book to whoever tunes in. He also encourages his students to read books of their own during this adjustment period.

“This is an award-winning book and it’s called Last Market on The Street and it’s really good if you live in the city it’s about city life and it’s about serving other people and helping them,” said Nelson.

Because there is still uncertainty about how long school will be out, teachers want to be prepared and also be a resource for their students.

“We have suggested schedules and resources that are all included in our online resources in our Fresno Unified home page,” said Toscano.

