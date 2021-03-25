Valley ROP’s Tiger Romp competition winners announced

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – Tiger ROMP is a competition for students who participate in a Valley Regional Occupational Program through their high school. This is the eighth year for the competition, usually hosted at Reedley college, but this year was virtual due to the pandemic.

“We usually have about 1,500 students that compete in one day, but what we had to do this year, we had to adjust because of the pandemic, we couldn’t have the students here. So, we did most of the competitions at their own high schools and we judged the competition before,” said Fabrizio Lofaro, the superintendent at Valley ROP.

700 students from nine different Valley schools turned in projects and were judged previous to today’s ceremony in career technical categories like the CNA program, police agility, and firefighting.

“This is the only either hybrid, or in person, or zoom competition that’s going on between Bakersfield and really Merced that really we know of, but we’re going to keep the integrity and we still wanted to give the students of the competition, we want to give the students a chance to still showcase what they learned,” said Lofaro.

The career technical programs through Valley ROP helps students either get into careers right after high school or earn credits to continue education at a college. The Tiger ROMP competition is a fun way to show off those skills.

“Tiger ROMP made it happen and they were able to come to our school and we actually put our skills that we have learned throughout the year into action and have fun with it,” said Joshua Morales, a senior at Parlier High School.

“Yeah, it’s just really fun overall, a fun experience putting our skills to the test in the future,” said Madeline Huerta, a senior at Parlier High School.

The competition had 18 career categories, each with one student winner. Points are then totaled to award the school champions in their division. This year’s overall winners are Kingsburg High School and Reedley High School.