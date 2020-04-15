Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Valley residents who suffer from allergies and asthma should take extra precautions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is allergy season and Valley residents who suffer with allergies and asthma need to take extra pre-cautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Stefani Booroojian spoke to Dr. Praveen Buddiga with the Family Allergy Asthma Clinic to learn the difference in symptoms.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know