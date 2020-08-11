Valley products Chambers, Martinez push back against no fall football

(KSEE/KGPE) — Two college football quarterbacks with roots in the Central Valley weren’t shy with their thoughts on Monday about the uncertainty surrounding this year’s college football season.
After the Mountain West chose to postpone its season indefinitely on Monday because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, Chambers, a redshirt sophomore quarterback who made eight starts for Wyoming last year before suffering a season-ending injury, took to twitter to express his frustration with that decision.
Chambers and many of his Cowboys teammates have been on campus since June going through a combination of voluntary workouts and mandatory walkthroughs, and according to the Casper Star-Tribune, none of the coaches or players tested positive for COVID-19 during their first round of testing.
In a series of tweets, Chambers called the decision to postpone the season a “cop out.”
Chambers also had some critical words for the NCAA leadership structure, or lack thereof.
And also thanked Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman and head football coach Craig Bohl for creating a “safe plan” for the Cowboys.
There were also reports Monday that both the Big Ten and Pac-12 were also ready to pull the plug on playing during the fall, but a groundswell of support emerged in the Big Ten from players and coaches to hold off on that decision for now.
One of those speaking out was Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, a Clovis West product, who left no gray area about where the Cornhuskers players stand on the issue.
“I think it’s a general consensus across the college football landscape, when you look at what players are tweeting,” said Martinez. “I saw Trevor Lawrence. I’ve seen numerous, hundreds maybe (of players tweeting support for playing). We wanna play football.”
ESPN reports Monday say the Big Ten presidents are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the situation further, as is the Pac-12’s CEO group. And according to SI.com, what they decide will help determine what the other three Power 5 conferences do.