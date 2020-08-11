Valley products Chambers, Martinez push back against no fall football

(KSEE/KGPE) — Two college football quarterbacks with roots in the Central Valley weren’t shy with their thoughts on Monday about the uncertainty surrounding this year’s college football season.

After the Mountain West chose to postpone its season indefinitely on Monday because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, Chambers, a redshirt sophomore quarterback who made eight starts for Wyoming last year before suffering a season-ending injury, took to twitter to express his frustration with that decision.

Chambers and many of his Cowboys teammates have been on campus since June going through a combination of voluntary workouts and mandatory walkthroughs, and according to the Casper Star-Tribune, none of the coaches or players tested positive for COVID-19 during their first round of testing.

In a series of tweets, Chambers called the decision to postpone the season a “cop out.”

Saying because of safety concerns for players is a cop out. There is many universities that put their players in a beyond safe environment for us to play football this fall. UWYO has done everything right since June 1st and to recieve news like this is a major blow to us. https://t.co/O8utyxnkix — Sean Chambers (@seanmat10) August 10, 2020

Chambers also had some critical words for the NCAA leadership structure, or lack thereof.

It starts from the top with the @NCAA. If there was any semblance of leadership we wouldn’t be in this mess. No direction or leadership lead us to a decision like this. Now us athletes have to reap the consequences that we don’t deserve. — Sean Chambers (@seanmat10) August 10, 2020

And also thanked Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman and head football coach Craig Bohl for creating a “safe plan” for the Cowboys.

A thank you goes out to @TomBurman1, Coach Bohl, and the rest of the Wyoming administration and staff. Thank you for doing everytbing right and setting a safe plan for us to be compete in Laramie this Summer. — Sean Chambers (@seanmat10) August 10, 2020

There were also reports Monday that both the Big Ten and Pac-12 were also ready to pull the plug on playing during the fall, but a groundswell of support emerged in the Big Ten from players and coaches to hold off on that decision for now.

One of those speaking out was Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, a Clovis West product, who left no gray area about where the Cornhuskers players stand on the issue.



“I think it’s a general consensus across the college football landscape, when you look at what players are tweeting,” said Martinez. “I saw Trevor Lawrence. I’ve seen numerous, hundreds maybe (of players tweeting support for playing). We wanna play football.”

"I think it's a general consensus across the college football landscape… we wanna play football. I know for a fact that Nebraska is taking care of us here."#Huskers QB Adrian Martinez, with DB Dicaprio Bootle and OL Matt Farniok.@MartinezTheQB @DicaprioBootle @MattFarniok1 pic.twitter.com/U2iqx8X6dX — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

ESPN reports Monday say the Big Ten presidents are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the situation further, as is the Pac-12’s CEO group. And according to SI.com, what they decide will help determine what the other three Power 5 conferences do.